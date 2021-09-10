Honoring 9/11: Services and memorials you can visit in LA

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. It’s a day that no American can forget… as our world changed forever.

You can honor the victims of 9/11 by visiting a memorial site or public service. Several are planned to take place this weekend across Los Angeles County.

Below is a list of some events.

The City of Signal Hill and the City of Long Beach will come together to host a Celebration of Peace and Unity at the Signal Hill Unity Monument on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9 a.m.to 11 a.m.

The City of Beverly Hills will host a 9/11 ceremony in its Memorial Garden starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Beverly Hills 9/11 Memorial Garden is open daily from 7:30 am to 8 pm. The remembrance garden honors the 2,977 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Richard Nixon Foundation will mark the 20th anniversary with a commemoration ceremony at 11a.m. Saturday. The ceremony will include the arrival of 23 tons of wreckage from the World Trade Center.

Pepperdine University in Malibu is hosting a series of tribute events. The 14th annual Waves of Flags Display and Remembrance will take place Saturday. Nearly 3,000 flags are already on display at Alumni Park along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road.

The Reagan Foundation is hosting a commemoration service in conjunction with Veterans and Military Business Owners Association (VAMBOA) and America Salutes You. The event includes a tribute to the fallen heroes, live music and remarks by Colonel David Sutherland, co-founder and Chairman of the Center for Military and Veterans Community Services and Marc Manfro, who was formally with the NYPD.

The Alhambra Fire Department Headquarters Station 71 with feature a 500-pound steel artifact from the World Trade Center.

The Los Angeles Fire Department’s Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center at 1700 Stadium Way will have a 23-ton foot steel column from the World Trade Center.

Two steel beams also from the World Trade Center will be featured at Manhattan Beach Fire Department Station 1 and the City of Redondo Beach 9/11 Memorial.

The 9/11 Memorial at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 88 in Sherman Oaks features a piece of the Pentagon.

