Pepperdine University hosting events to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Pepperdine University is hosting a series of tribute events to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001.

The 14th annual Waves of Flags Display and Remembrance will take place Saturday, Sept. 11. Nearly 3,000 flags are already on display at Alumni Park along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road.

Each flag represents each life lost and includes a national flag for each foreign country that lost a citizen in the attack. The flags will be lowered Sunday, Sept. 26.

Pepperdine is also inviting the public to take part in a day of remembrance Saturday. All of the events are free and open to the public and attendees are being asked to pre-register.

Event details are listed below:



Waves of Flags

On display September 10–25

Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road

2,977 flags in Alumni Park honoring each of the fallen



Silent Tribute and Remembrance

5:30 a.m. –7 a.m.

Thomas E. Burnett Jr. Heroes Garden

Wreath laying for each of the four airplanes downed



Tribute to Victims

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Alumni Park

All 2,977 victims' names on scrolling displays



Chaplain's Prayer Service

9 a.m.

Amphitheatre



United 93 Film Screening

9:30 a.m.

Elkins Auditorium



Honoring the Heroes of 9/11 Ceremony

2 p.m. –3 p.m.

Alumni Park

Keynote Speaker: Gary Sinise

Actor, Humanitarian, and Founder, Gary Sinise Foundation

Click here for more information.

