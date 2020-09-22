Homeless Orange County family living in bus still waiting to get EDD checks

Many of the stories you see on FOX 11 News and Good Day LA are the result of people reaching out to us via our social media channels. They are all worthy stories, but this one was particularly touching - at least to us.

Perhaps it was the way they had set up a former artists' bus, into a cozy, if tiny, very clean space to live.

Dad and mom told their four boys, ages 1 to 8, that they were on a camping adventure. Their reality is that of so many other people out there. They both lost their jobs, then their house.

Every time they started to catch up, they ended up further behind, with the on and off again COVID closures.

Add to that the fact that she is pregnant, and that EDD got their paperwork wrong, so they are not getting any money.

This is their story, it took a lot of courage to let us share it with you and we are thankful.

EDD is now looking at their case (and thousands of others), and they are on a waiting list for semi-permanent housing.

But mom’s pregnancy was as unexpected, as dangerous - medically speaking.

Doctors at the hospital near where she is parked confirm she should be in bed rest.

We are protecting their exact location until their situation is more stable, but we can tell you it’s in Orange County.

Perhaps you know a safe place where they can go, even park their bus near electricity to run the generator, even a real bathroom, for the immediate future.

We are including their Gofundme page, so you can reach out.

Perhaps there will be a really happy ending for this family.