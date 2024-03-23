Homeless man breaks into Westminster home, resident offers suspect food, drink

A homeless man allegedly broke into a Westminster home where three female residents didn't fight back, but instead, offered the man some food and a drink.

While it may sound strange, officials say it's a decision that may have saved these women's lives.

The incident occurred at a townhome at the 14800 block of Cordova Plaza in Westminster on Wednesday, March 20, just before 6 a.m. Police said the suspect entered the Orange County home through a sliding glass door and was armed with a hammer.

The home was occupied by three women, who were sleeping at the time of the intrusion. They were awakened by the suspect and confronted him.

One of the women fled the home in terror, authorities said, but another allegedly listened to the intruder when he said that he was hungry. She allegedly obliged his request, offering him a banana and a bottle of whiskey, while the third woman called the police.

By doing this police said the women de-escalated the situation and bought time for authorities to arrive and arrest the suspect.

According to authorities, the suspect is now in custody. They are not releasing his photo or any further information at this time.