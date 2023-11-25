Orange County mom arrested at shopping mall after alleged murder of her 9-year-old child

Police arrested a 32-year-old mother on suspicion of murder after her 9-year-old daughter was found dead in their Westminster home Friday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 14100 block of Goldenwest St. just after 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 to conduct a welfare check after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

When Westminster Police forced entry inside the home, officials said they found the young girl's body with obvious signs of trauma.

Officials tracked down the girl's mother, Khadiyjah Aliyyah Ali Pendergraph, at an Aliso Viejo shopping center and arrested her.

"While police officers are exposed to tragedies on a daily basis, this murder is particularly disturbing, due to the senseless loss of a child allegedly at the hands of her own mother," said Westminster Chief of Police Darin Lenyi.

Pendergraph was booked for murder at the Orange County Jail, according to officials.

Authorities did not provide any further information at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing, and authorities ask that anyone with information contact Detective Marcela Lopez at 714-548-3773.