Homeless man arrested for attempted sexual assault of 75-year-old woman: Ventura PD

A homeless man was arrested in Ventura after he allegedly attempted to rape a 75-year-old woman as she was gardening in her front yard, according to police.

It happened 8:15 a.m. at the victim's home in the 200 block of South Dunning Street.

Police said the elderly woman was gardening when the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Lathanial Walker, approached her and began watching her. That's when Walker allegedly dropped his pants, grabbed the woman from behind, and tried to drag her to a secluded area. The woman was able to yell for help and was rescued by neighbors who heard her screams.

Walker ran away from the scene but was taken into custody near the Pacific View Mall. He was booked for charges including aggravated kidnapping, elder abuse, and assault with the intent to commit rape.

Police said Walker was released from jail in March following a 2021 burglary arrest in Oxnard. He has a previous arrest record in Virginia, Florida, and other states on charges including assault on a police officer, assault on a child, and robbery.