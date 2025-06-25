From gangs to graduation: Homeboy Industries gives 109 reasons to believe in second chances

The Brief Homeboy Industries celebrated its 2025 academic graduation, honoring 109 individuals, many with backgrounds as former gang members or previously incarcerated. Graduates earned high school diplomas or college degrees from various institutions after completing Homeboy Industries' 18-month program, which combines education, therapy, and job training. Founded by Father Greg Boyle, Homeboy Industries is a nationally recognized gang intervention and reentry program focused on healing and offering second chances.



At Homeboy Industries, over 100 individuals, many of whom were once incarcerated or involved in gangs, are now being celebrated as academic graduates in 2025. This isn't just about earning a diploma; it's about defying incredible odds, reclaiming dignity, and proving that with the right support, anything is possible.

Some graduates received high school diplomas at 40 years old or earned degrees from top universities like UCLA and USC, as they shared their powerful stories of resilience and redemption. Homeboy Industries, founded by Father Greg Boyle, provided an 18-month program that combined education with therapy, job training, and a loving community, offering a true second chance at life.

What we know:

Homeboy Industries, an organization founded in 1988 by Father Greg Boyle, recently celebrated its 2025 academic graduation class. The ceremony, held in downtown Los Angeles, honored 109 graduates. This group includes former gang members and individuals who have been incarcerated.

Graduates earned various academic achievements, including high school diplomas through partners like Learning Works Charter and Twilight Adult School. Others received college degrees from institutions such as UCLA, USC, and UC Berkeley. Each graduate participated in Homeboy Industries' 18-month training program, which combines education with therapy, job training, and community support.

"It makes such a difference to have someone who believes in you," shared one cap, while another proclaimed, "I'm just as shocked as you are!"

Homeboy Industries is now in its 37th year and is recognized as the world's largest gang intervention and reentry program. It operates 14 social enterprises and provides wraparound services, serving as a national model for offering second chances.

The backstory:

Father Greg Boyle, often described as a "living saint," began serving as pastor of Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights in 1986, which was then the poorest Catholic parish in Los Angeles. Facing a high incidence of gang violence, Father Boyle began challenging young people to get educated. When he couldn't find schools that would accept them, he started a school in what was the convent. Later, when no one would offer jobs, he created the first jobs by baking bread, which eventually evolved into Homeboy Industries.

The organization initially focused on job creation but, around 15 years into its operation, shifted to becoming "healing-centric." Father Boyle realized that while education and employment were important, a "healed gang member will not ever re-offend." He defines a "healed" person as someone who is flourishing, knows the truth of who they are, and is able to live from that truth with resilience.

What they're saying:

Several graduates shared their experiences and achievements:

One graduate, 40 years old, exclaimed, "I just graduated from high school at 40 years old."

Shanae Penn, a mother and new graduate, spoke about her journey: "I struggled with addiction, been incarcerated, got out, fought hard and accomplished some things. Now I'm in college classes and I just graduated high school."

Another graduate proudly stated, "I graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Chicano and Central American Studies."

A chef graduate shared his multiple accomplishments: "I graduated as a chef, so I got like three goals in one year. High school diploma in chef and management handling."

A graduate reflected on how Homeboy Industries helped them: "I came to Homeboy Industries, and the Homeboy Industry allowed me to grow, gave me options, made me see that options are out there, that I create my destiny."

Father Greg Boyle highlighted the program's growth, noting, "We first started to have graduations just 10 years ago. We had one graduate. Her name was Natalie and we had held it inside. Now we have 109, so it's pretty extraordinary." He also emphasized the belief in possibilities for the graduates, stating, "Anything is possible, and they never would have thought that this would be even in the realm of the possible."

Local perspective:

Based right here in Los Angeles, Homeboy Industries earned national and even international acclaim for its groundbreaking work. Father Greg Boyle received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Joe Biden, an honor that resonated deeply with the Homeboy community. Valdo Cervantes, a case manager who spent over 23 years behind bars due to gang life, expressed his excitement about Father Greg receiving the medal, stating, "That was so freaking awesome. I'm sorry, but it was so awesome." He added that Father Greg changed everything for him by saying, "You are welcome here. You're wanted here. We see you. Nobody else will see us before."

The organization's impact has drawn the attention of multiple presidents and popes, and the Los Angeles City Council even declared "G-Day" in Father Greg's honor. Homeboy Industries generates $13 million a year in revenue through its social enterprises, which include producing merchandise, books, pastries, and operating businesses like Homegirl Cafe. This revenue allows them to help approximately 10,000 people annually.

Why you should care:

This story highlights the transformative power of programs like Homeboy Industries, which provide vital support and opportunities for individuals seeking to rebuild their lives. It showcases how community-based initiatives can lead to significant personal achievements, such as earning degrees and diplomas, for those who have faced substantial challenges.

The success of these graduates demonstrates the impact of second chances and the importance of comprehensive support systems that integrate education, therapy, and job training. It underscores a message of hope and resilience, showing that with the right resources, individuals can defy challenging odds and rewrite their narratives. Furthermore, Father Greg Boyle's perspective challenges societal norms, advocating for compassion and healing over punishment, arguing that this approach is more effective in reducing crime and fostering true societal well-being.