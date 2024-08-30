The Issue Is: Father Greg Boyle's Homeboy Industries

This week, we travel to Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles for a special documentary focused on Father Greg Boyle.

This year, Father Greg was awarded the presidential medal of freedom, our nation's highest civilian honor.

For four decades, he's found educational opportunities and jobs for the formerly incarcerated and drug addicted. It's the largest gang intervention program in the country.

We speak with Father Greg, CEO Tom Vozzo, and some of the thousands of people they've helped.

