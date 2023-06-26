Hollywood Walk of Fame announces Class of 2023

article

Chadwick Boseman, Otis Redding, Michelle Yeoh, Eugene Levy, Gwen Stefani, Dr. Dre and Kerry Washington are among the luminaries chosen to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The members of the Walk of Fame Class of 2023 were chosen from "among hundreds of nominations" submitted to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's selection panel, according to the chamber.

The committee, which consists of Walk of Fame members, "carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," committee chair and radio personality Ellen K said in a statement. "The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway."

Here is a complete list of those chosen Monday:

In the category of Motion Picture : Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, and Michelle Yeoh

In the category of Television : Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the television show "El Gordo y La Flaca"

In the category of Recording : Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani, and Andre "Dr. Dre" Young

In the category of Live Theater/Live Performance : Jane Krakowski and Otis Redding (posthumous)

In the category of Radio : Angie Martinez

In the category of Sports Entertainment: Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers

Being chosen by the committee does not automatically mean the honorees will actually receive a star. Recipients have two years from the date of their selection to schedule a ceremony.