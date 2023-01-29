1 arrested, 8 businesses vandalized amid Hollywood protests over Tyre Nichols death

Protests took place Saturday across Hollywood after police in Memphis released the body camera footage showing the moments leading up to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols, an unarmed 29-year-old Black man who was pulled over by officers.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, about 50 individuals gathered in Hollywood, and while the majority of participants engaged in peaceful protest, one person found to be in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool was arrested for felony vandalism.

At this time authorities are preparing to bring criminal charges against two other people who were seen shattering windows and spray-painting graffiti.

Eight businesses along the march path were vandalized, police said.

"The LAPD will continue to facilitate peaceful marches and demonstrations while also pursuing those who act out with violence or damage property," the LAPD said.

Similar demonstrations took place across the nation Friday night following the release of the video that was widely decried by citizens, elected officials and law enforcement. No arrests were made Friday night.

Nichols died in a hospital three days after the Jan. 7 traffic stop. Five Black police officers allegedly involved in the confrontation and beating of Nichols were fired last week, and all were charged this week with second-degree murder and other offenses.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols' family and also represented George Floyd's family after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, has hailed Memphis officials for acting swiftly to fire the officers involved and charge them with murder. But he compared the video of Nichols' beating to the infamous 1991 beating of Rodney King by LAPD officers.

King's beating led to an overhauling of LAPD management and ultimately sparked the 1992 Los Angeles riots that left more than 60 people dead and caused more than $1 billion in damage.

