Hollywood producer accused of being a serial sexual assault suspect; LAPD fears there may be more victims

article

A Hollywood producer is accused of being a serial sexual assault suspect.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Eric Weinberg, is accused of targeting women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places across Los Angeles. Weinberg is being linked to sexual assault cases in Los Angeles between 2012 and 2019, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release Thursday.

According to LAPD, Weinberg would approach the women pretending to be a photographer and arrange photo shoots with them. Once the women would go to his home, he would allegedly sexually assault them during the photo shoot, LAPD said.

On Thursday, LAPD arrested Weinberg in his home in Los Feliz. Weinberg is being booked for several sexual assaults, including rape, and with a bail set to $3.2 million.

LAPD fears there may be more victims. Anyone with additional information on Weinberg or knows of someone who may have been targeted by him is asked to call 323-561-3272.