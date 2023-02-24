Power line with live wires falls on top of vehicle, trapping 1 person in Hollywood Hills, firefighters say

A dramatic rescue took place in Hollywood Hills after a power line fell on top of a car late Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 2300 block of North Lauren Canyon Boulevard a little before 9 p.m. According to firefighters, one person is trapped inside the car.

The stranded person is believed to be OK, meaning they are not injured. LAFD warned the wires attached to the downed power line may still have high voltage.

No one else is believed to be in the car.

As of 11:45 p.m., no updates have been provided by officials regarding the trapped person.