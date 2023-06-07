Hollywood Hills fatal shooting investigation underway

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning.

The shooting apparently happened on the street around 2 a.m. near the 7800 block of Fareholm Drive, according to authorities.

The person died at the scene.

SkyFOX video from the scene shows a heavy police presence in front of a home and multiple investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department assessing the area.

A suspect description was not released other than police are looking for a man.

No other information was immediately available.