SEE IT: Hollywood Burbank Airport terminal replacement design chosen

The design concept for the replacement Hollywood Burbank terminal has been chosen.

"The Icon" was one of three concepts presented to the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Commissioners and was chosen based on a public survey and feedback.

"The Commission looked at what would be a ‘statement of arrival’," Emily Gabel-Luddy, Burbank Commissioner and President of the BGPAA said. "‘The Icon’ affords that statement with its roofline and its deep shadow-giving cover over the plaza and arrival point, but also how it goes across the face of the parking structure."

Inspiration for the Icon was drawn from the "glitz and glamour of Hollywood," recognizing the "film industry's roots" and touching on a time "reminiscent of the silver screen."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Rendering courtesy Corgan in association with CannonDesign.

The design concepts were generated by Corgan, the company providing architectural services for the project. The firm is part of the project’s design-build team: Holder, Pankow, TEC, Joint Venture (HPTJV). Jacobs Project Management is providing project management services.

"The Commission’s decision to adopt ‘The Icon’ concept for the replacement terminal program takes us a step closer to bringing a new terminal to the airport," said Frank Miller, Executive Director of Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Voters in the City of Burbank approved the replacement terminal in 2016. It will be located in the northeast quadrant of Hollywood Burbank Airport. The 355,000 square foot facility will have 14 gates and will resolve long-standing safety and accessibility issues with the current terminal.



