Hollywood Burbank Airport receives federal grant for new terminal

Hollywood Burbank Airport will receive an $8.2 million grant to fund the third phase of construction for a new terminal building, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration announced.

The funds will be used for construction of the foundation and waterproofing of the new terminal to meet design standards, the FAA said.

On Monday, the FAA announced a seventh round of Airport Infrastructure Grants totaling $289 million to 129 airports across 40 states. The grants are part of $25 billion in total funding for airport improvements such as terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements and air traffic infrastructure improvements, the agency said.

"Americans are flying in record numbers, and the Biden-Harris Administration continues to invest in our airports to make travel safer and more convenient for the people who pass through these airports each day," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

"This latest round of funding will support key improvements to terminals, runways and baggage systems and build on the work this administration is doing to modernize our aviation infrastructure."

In June, the Transportation Security Administration screened a record-breaking 2.99 million passengers in a single day at airports. The agency expects to screen more than 32 million individuals this Independence Day holiday travel season, a 5.4% increase over last year's travel volume.