Passengers report aborted landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport; the latest in series of near-misses

The Brief A Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas was forced to perform a "go-around" Friday morning at Hollywood Burbank Airport after a reported runway conflict. The maneuver follows a string of recent incidents at the airport, including a near midair collision between a plane and a helicopter earlier this month. Earlier this year, federal officials recorded six near misses at the airport over the last five years, sparking sharp criticism from the NTSB regarding FAA oversight.



Terrifying moments reportedly unfolded aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Burbank upon landing Thursday afternoon, witnesses said.

What we know:

Witnesses and passengers reported an aircraft briefly touched down on the runway before initially a go-around with a steep climb. Some reports stated the pilot announced the runway was not clear at the time of the approach.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials explained a go-around is a safe, routine maneuver performed at the discretion of the pilot or air traffic controller which discontinues the landing approach.

Coincidentally, a similar situation was reported on a flight from Burbank to Las Vegas in July 2025 when a Southwest pilot had to "dive aggressively" in order to avoid a midair collision.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines passengers report near-miss collision on flight from Burbank to Las Vegas

What they're saying:

FOX 11 has reached out to the FAA for comment.

The backstory:

The FAA continues to investigate a near midair collision at the Southern California airport earlier this month between a plane and a helicopter. The helicopter pilot had to perform a sharp turn to avoid a landing plane.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Near mid-air collision reported between plane, helicopter at Hollywood Burbank Airport, FAA says

This comes after the airport had seen six near misses over the previous five years. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy has previously expressed concern over the airport's safety record.

"I keep hearing about other areas in the airspace where they're concerned. Burbank is one," Homendy said at the time. "Commercial airlines have called me to say the next mid-air is going to be at Burbank, and nobody at FAA is paying attention to us. ... The FAA has to ensure safety. That is their job."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Burbank Airport flagged for potential mid-air collision risk, NTSB chair says

The FAA is also investigating a close call at John Wayne Airport between a helicopter and United jet. The Orange County airport is located about 52 miles south of Burbank.

RELATED: FAA investigating close call between United jet, military helicopter at John Wayne Airport