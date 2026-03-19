Near mid-air collision reported between plane, helicopter at Hollywood Burbank Airport, FAA says

The Brief The FAA is investigating a March 2 incident at Hollywood Burbank Airport where a helicopter pilot had to perform a sharp turn to avoid a landing plane. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy recently flagged the airport as a high-risk area, noting that commercial pilots have warned of potential mid-air collisions. In response to more than 15,000 nationwide close calls since 2021, the FAA now requires controllers to use radar—rather than just "see and avoid" visual tactics—to separate aircraft.



Federal officials announced that a plane and helicopter nearly collided at Hollywood Burbank Airport earlier this month.

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a near miss between a small plane and a helicopter at the airport on Monday, March 2.

Investigators said the small plane was cleared to land on a runway when its path converged with a helicopter. The helicopter pilot performed a right-hand turn to avoid a collision.

What they're saying:

In late January, authorities reported that the airport had seen six near misses over the previous five years. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy has previously expressed concern over the airport's safety record.

"I keep hearing about other areas in the airspace where they're concerned. Burbank is one," Homendy said at the time. "Commercial airlines have called me to say the next mid-air is going to be at Burbank, and nobody at FAA is paying attention to us. ... The FAA has to ensure safety. That is their job."

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Dig deeper:

The FAA recently implemented new rules at major airports to bolster air traffic safety during arrivals and departures.

Controllers are now required to use radar to ensure helicopters and airplanes maintain a proper distance. Previous guidelines relied on "see and avoid," a visual separation tactic where pilots manually identify and navigate away from potential hazards.

Between 2021 and 2024, more than 15,000 close calls were reported nationwide.