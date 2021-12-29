Woman hit by two vehicles in Long Beach dies, police looking for vehicle

article

Long Beach police detectives Wednesday asked for the public's help to locate the driver of a red pickup truck believed involved in the hit-and-run death of a woman walking near the Promenade downtown.

The fatal crash was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday around Fourth Street and Pine Avenue, police said.

Surveillance cameras showed a late-90s to early 2000s two-door, red pickup truck, and detectives released the photos in hopes of locating the driver.

The pedestrian was first struck by the red pickup truck and dragged west on Fourth Street, where she became dislodged from the truck, which was then seen heading southbound on Pine Avenue from Fourth Street, police said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The woman was then struck by a Chevrolet Camaro that dragged her to Pine Avenue, police said. That driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The coroner has yet to release her name.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Kelsey Myers or Detective Joseph Johnson of the Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570- 7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.