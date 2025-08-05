Historic home in Los Feliz moved to fire-ravaged lot in Altadena

A historic home was moved Tuesday morning from Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood to a fire-ravaged lot in Altadena.

More about the Historic House Relocation Project

What we know:

The home relocation was part of a unique project to give Eaton Fire victims a faster alternative to rebuilding from scratch.

The 1910 craftsman-style home arrived in pieces on Poppy Fields Drive in Altadena around 6:15 a.m.

Once it's reassembled, it'll be a beautiful and stylish five-bedroom home that was saved from being demolished and dumped in the landfill.

This marks the historical home's second move. The first time was back in 1948.

The project aims to preserve the architectural heritage of some 80 homes that could potentially be relocated for families in need and who want to streamline their post-disaster rebuilding.

A Pasadena Now report states the project was developed by preservationist and advisor Brad Chamber, along with the LA City and LA County officials, the Santa Monica Conservancy, the Los Angeles Conservancy, and other partners.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: