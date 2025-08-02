Russell Westbrook brings hope to Altadena with basketball camp for kids impacted by Eaton Fire

When it comes to building his legacy, an NBA icon is likely to be known equally for his philanthropic efforts as much as his stunning contributions on-the-court.

On Saturday, 2016-17 league MVP Russell Westbrook hosted a basketball camp for children impacted by the Eaton Fire. Amid the rubble and chilling reminders of destruction, Westbrook helped provide hope and escapism for kids who continue the long road to recovery with their families.

What we know:

Tucked away in the San Gabriel Mountains, Altadena gives a small-town vibe, even though it’s roughly 15 miles away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Los Angeles, and approximately 20 miles east of Hollywood.

While tranquil, driving down Lincoln Avenue also sets the tone of heartache. Some homes are still standing while others are completely lost.

Also on Lincoln Avenue, a main strip in the LA County neighborhood, is Alta Loma Park. It’s where Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation made a difference beyond the world of basketball.

"The culture here was a good time for us to do a camp to kind of bring all the kids together, bring some community, bring them together to have some fun and enjoy some great moments. I was happy and blessed to be able to be out here especially for the kids free of charge, have some good time and embrace it, so it's fun," Westbrook said.

‘We just try to find a way to be able to do something to bring everyone together’

What they're saying:

The night the Eaton and Palisades fires erupted, Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets had just lost a hard-fought home game against the Boston Celtics, 118-106. It was one of his best games of the season, scoring 26 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

On Saturday, the Long Beach native opened up about what it was like keeping tabs on his hometown as flames ripped through homes and businesses.

"It was tough, man. You know, it was tough. One, with something like that, you can't physically do something yourself. You can't, physically. The first thing I do is just pray, start praying for the family, start praying for loved ones, and making sure that everybody gets out safely," Westbrook said. "Secondly, just finding ways now to help rebuild cities, rebuild schools, rebuild families, and find ways to get back. And through my foundation, we've done a lot of different things throughout the city of Los Angeles. Obviously, out here in Altadena as well, where communities were obviously burnt down and people lost their homes and clothing and everything of that nature, and we just try to find a way to be able to do something to bring everyone together."

For Westbrook, it’s about more than writing a check and slapping his name on a project. On Saturday, he rolled up his sleeves and got involved in the action, giving kids an opportunity to share the court with a future Hall-of-Famer.

"I do free camps every year because the presence to me, I was one of these kids, I grew up in South Central Los Angeles, so being able to kind of see somebody like myself enjoy, have some fun, high five, it goes a long way for those kids as they get older, and I just really enjoy it," he added.

What's next:

Saturday was an extra third day as part of the Why Not Foundation’s two-day basketball intensive in South LA.

The foundation states that it "aims to create pathways of empowerment for underserved communities in the areas of educational opportunities, workforce development and accessible mental health resources. With "Why Not?" being a personal ignition for Russell Westbrook, the foundation looks to instill this mindset in the youth while offering their resources to set children and their communities up for continued success."

Last year, the NBA star unveiled the newly expanded Westbrook Academy in South Gate and also teamed up with the Little Kitchen Academy to help kids experience cooking classes.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"Each year [I’m] just learning and finding different ways to impact the community, whether it's through education, whether it is through workforce, whether it’s through mental health," Westbrook explained.

He continued to say, "Sports is always an avenue, but also just finding ways to be able to bring people together, not just kids but people, and find ways to uplift them and create positivity through our foundation. I'm just blessed and thankful that we're continuing to grow and continue to get bigger and impact more people and kids across the world."