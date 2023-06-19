Hiker and dog rescued in Los Angeles County

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo: LASD Parks Bureau

A hiker and dog were rescued after becoming stranded on a trail at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park Friday.

According to the LASD Parks Bureau, a good Samaritan was able to alert authorities of the incident.

After hiking close to a mile, Deputy Zavala located the stranded hikers and dog.

Officials said the hikers and 13-year-old dog were severely dehydrated. The dog was so overheated and dehydrated "he couldn't stand up let alone walk."

"That's when Deputy Zavala picked the dog up and placed the dog on his shoulders and hiked out of the trail," the LASD Parks Bureau said. "He hiked back with the two stranded hikers and the incapacitated dog over his shoulders."

Officials said once Deputy Zavala, the hikers, and the dog reached their cars, they "appeared to be doing better" and all left the park.

No further information was released.