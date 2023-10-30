'Highland Fire' forces evacuations in parts of Riverside County

article

A large fire in Riverside County has forced evacuations in parts of Aguanga, California.

The "Highland Fire" broke out Monday afternoon near the intersection of Highlands Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road.

As of Monday, October 30, the fire has stretched to at least 30 acres with 0% containment.

The fire has prompted evacuation orders for the following areas:

South of Sage Road and Golden Eagle Drive

East of Becker Lane

West of Boulder Vista

North of Cottonwood Creek

An evacuation warning, not an order, has been issued for the following areas:

East of Vail Lake Resort

West of Shirley Way

North of David Street

South of Pueblo Road/Exa Ely Road

A care and reception center has opened up at the Great Oak High School on Deer Hollow Way in Temecula. A shelter has also opened for large animals on South Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.