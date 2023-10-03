OC files lawsuits against Southern California Edison and T-Mobile for roles in 'utility-caused' wildfires

Orange County filed two separate lawsuits with the OC Superior Court against Southern California Edison and T-Mobile, for their roles in the county's recent wildfires, Silverado Fire (2020) and Coastal Fire (2022).

Both lawsuits named Southern California Edison as a defendant, and the Silverado Fire lawsuit named T-Mobile as an additional defendant.

"These lawsuits seek to recover taxpayer dollars, spent by the county to protect the public, from those responsible for the damages," said Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Donald P. Wagner. He represents the Third District where the Silverado Fire burned over 12,000 acres.

"We demand that the utilities responsible for the destruction of county assets, increased expenses, reduced revenues and environmental damages, reimburse the County," said Supervisor Katrina Foley, who represents the Fifth District where the Coastal Fire burned 200 acres. "In 2022, the California State Auditor found that the utilities are not doing enough to reduce wildfire threats throughout the State of California. We have a duty to protect our taxpayer and county assets."

Both lawsuits allege that utility infrastructure caused these fires, specifically that the utility companies acted negligently in maintaining, owning and operating the equipment.

The Silverado Fire started the morning of October 26, 2020 and actively burned for 12 days and destroyed over 13,000 acres. The Coastal Fire started in the afternoon of May 11, 2022 and actively burned for six days through the City of Laguna Niguel; it destroyed at least 20 homes.