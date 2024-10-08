Hidden camera found in Arcadia home's front yard
ARCADIA, Calif. - Authorities are warning homeowners to be vigilant after a hidden camera was discovered in the front yard of a home in Arcadia.
According to police, the camera was discovered at a home in the area of Highland Oaks Drive and Virginia Avenue Tuesday morning.
The camouflaged camera was found on the ground in the bushes, at the front door of the home, and appeared to have been positioned so it could see other nearby homes.
"Suspects will place hidden cameras in areas where it allows them to gather information about neighborhoods, and particular homeowners’ daily routines," police said in a statement.
The incident remains under investigation.
Residents are reminded to do the following to prevent becoming a victim:
- Make sure to have a working home security system and use it.
- Keep your home well-lit at night.
- Lock your doors and windows.
- Keep your property maintained and free of unnecessary debris.
- See Something, Say Something.