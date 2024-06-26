Gardeners discover hidden camera in yard of another Southern California home

Authorities are warning residents of yet another hidden camera incident in Southern California.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, a hidden camera was discovered by gardeners in the landscaping of a home in the 200 block of Via El Encantador on April 16. That camera was buried in the landscaping of the home's front yard, covered with camouflage tape and plants to help it blend in.

A hidden camera was discovered in the yard of a Santa Barbara home recently. / Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

The device discovered consisted of a battery pack, power, cord, camera, and memory card. The items were confiscated and processed as evidence, authorities said.

This is the latest in a string of similar reports across California involving hidden cameras in the front yards of people's homes.

Last week, a hidden camera was found in the bushes outside an Alhambra home. A neighbor told FOX 11 she discovered the hidden camera inside a bush the same day burglars tried breaking into her neighbor’s home across the street.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Last month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hill Station issued a warning to its residents after a hidden camera and battery pack were discovered in a Calabasas resident's flower bed.

In Glendale, police arrested four Colombian nationals in connection with what they said was a "burglary tourism" ring. Similar to the case in Malibu, the suspects allegedly put cameras in a planter outside of one of the homes.





