Hidden camera found outside Alhambra home

Police are reminding homeowners to be aware after a hidden camera was found in the bushes outside an Alhambra home.

Officers responded to a call reporting an attempted burglary at the home in the 1900 block of S. Primrose Avenue Tuesday night.

A hidden camera was found outside an Alhambra home recently, prompting authorities to issue a warning to residents. / Alhambra Police Department

A neighbor told police they found the "camouflage camera" in the bushes pointed toward the home. The alarm company also notified the homeowner of an attempt to open the kitchen window earlier that day, police said.

"Unfortunately, camouflage cameras are a tactic being used in residential burglaries. These cameras are strategically placed in discrete areas, such as bushes, to allow thieves to gather information about homeowners' daily routines to burglarize their homes," police warned residents.

Last month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Departments Malibu/Lost Hill Station issued a warning to its residents after a hidden camera and battery pack were discovered in a Calabasas resident's flower bed.

The Sheriff's Department highlighted that South American Theft Groups (SATG), often comprising Chilean or Colombian nationals, are known to use covert tactics such as concealing surveillance devices in natural surroundings like leaves and bushes. These organized criminal enterprises travel across states committing burglaries and thefts, often while on limited tourist visas.

In Glendale, police arrested four Colombian nationals in connection with what they said was a "burglary tourism" ring. Similar to the case in Malibu, the suspects allegedly put cameras in a planter outside of one of the homes.

Residents are reminded to regularly inspect the exterior of their homes for any unfamiliar objects or changes in landscaping that could potentially hide surveillance cameras.