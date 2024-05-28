Hidden camera found in flower bed of SoCal homeowner; LASD warns residents of 'burglary tourism'

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hill Station has issued a warning to residents after a hidden camera and battery pack were discovered in a local resident's flower bed. Authorities are asking the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious devices.

The Sheriff's Department highlighted that South American Theft Groups (SATG), often comprising Chilean or Colombian nationals, are known to use covert tactics such as concealing surveillance devices in natural surroundings like leaves and bushes. These organized criminal enterprises travel across states committing burglaries and thefts, often while on limited tourist visas.

The hidden cameras are typically placed strategically in residential yards to monitor homeowner activities and movement patterns. Using remote access technology, the perpetrators can view live feeds from the cameras, allowing for real-time surveillance and reconnaissance. These devices are swiftly deployed, often within minutes, to reduce the chance of detection.

The pictured camera and battery pack was turned into by a local resident who found it in their flower bed. (Credit: Malibu/Lost Hills Station)

Residents are urged to maintain heightened vigilance and conduct regular inspections of their properties, particularly focusing on outdoor areas. Enhancing home security with measures like motion-activated lights, perimeter fencing, and surveillance systems is also recommended.

Just last week, police in Glendale arrested four Colombian nationals this week in connection with what they said was a "burglary tourism" ring. Similar to the case in Malibu, the suspects allegedly put cameras in a planter outside of one of the homes.

Officers in Glendale found a hidden camera in a planter outside of a home, leading to the arrests of four Colombian nationals believed to be part of an international burglary ring. (Credit: Glendale PD)

If you find a suspicious device, immediately report it to the Malibu/Lost Hills Station at 818-878-1808 or your local law enforcement. The department encourages the community to adopt the "See Something, Say Something" approach to help prevent further incidents.