Group of teens in e-bikes attack man in 60s in Hermosa Beach

A man in his 60s was punched, kicked and stomped by a group of five or six teenagers on electric bikes Friday night in a Hermosa Beach alley just one block from the pier, in an attack that was captured on multiple surveillance cameras.

The victim, who was walking home from a restaurant carrying a pizza box, was surrounded and assaulted in the 11th Court alley around 8 p.m. on Nov. 21. Bystanders called 911, and police arrived within two minutes, finding the man unresponsive. He was rushed to a hospital with what neighbors described as a severe concussion.

Witness Matt Terrill told FOX 11 the group appeared to have planned the attack.

"They met up here five minutes before and were talking about doing something. They wanted to ‘get someone,’" Terrill said. He said one teen asked the victim for pizza, and as the man responded, the others closed in.

After the beating, the suspects fled on their e-bikes, reportedly believing the victim was dead, as they said on surveillance video. Hermosa Beach police confirmed the incident in a written statement Sunday, saying detectives immediately launched an investigation and are reviewing video and photos. No arrests have been announced.

"The Hermosa Beach Police Department is aware of videos circulating online depicting an assault that occurred on November 21, 2025," the department said. "As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, no additional details are available at this time."

Police urged anyone with additional video or information to contact detectives directly at ndigenova@hermosabeach.gov and warned that publicly posting images of suspects could hinder the investigation.

The assault is the latest in a string of incidents involving groups of teens on e-bikes in Hermosa Beach. FOX 11 has previously reported on teens launching fireworks into crowds and punching pedestrians along The Strand. Residents expressed outrage and called for accountability.

"Where are the parents? Where are the parents of those children doing that?" said South Bay resident Mary Nimptsch.

"The parents that buy them the tools that let them commit these crimes — those parents need to be held accountable," Terrill added.

Neighbors on Sunday said the victim was recently released from the hospital. The investigation continues.