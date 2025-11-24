'It was traumatic for me’: Hermosa Beach man speaks out after brutal teen e-bike attack

The Brief There have been two brutal attacks on people reportedly by a mob of teens on e-bikes. The assaults occurred in the same neighborhood, one in October and another just last week.



Sixty-six-year-old Hart Cardozo says he was ambushed and beaten by a group of teenagers on electric bikes in Hermosa Beach.

What they're saying:

"I had to go to the ER. I have 14 staples in my head. I was in a lot of pain. I was disoriented. It seemed surreal. You don't plan at Hermosa Beach to have something like that happen. I mean, it was traumatic for me," Cardozo told FOX 11.

Cardozo believes it’s the same group that FOX 11 first reported about over the weekend… who violently attacked another man who was walking home with pizza in Hermosa Beach on Friday night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Group of teens on e-bikes attack man in 60s in Hermosa Beach

"When I saw that on the news, I said enough is enough. People need to know my story… they need to report it. If this is going on in the community and you're not talking about it, it needs to come out."

Cardozo says he was attacked on October 28 between 2 and 3 p.m. He stopped at Pier and Hermosa when a group of teens surrounded his car, slashed his tires, and shouted obscenities. When he stepped out, he says one of them struck him in the head with an object.

They need to be arrested. And whatever parents are facilitating this mischief, they really don't know what's going on with their kids. And yeah, I want a resolution. I want to feel safe in my community and I don't," he exclaimed.

What's next:

The Hermosa Police Department said they are aware of this incident, and are investigating. If you know anything about these attacks or if you recognize the kids in the videos, you are urged to contact the Hermosa Beach Police Department.