Two teens arrested in brutal e-bike attack on man in Hermosa Beach

Two teenagers have been arrested for their involvement in a brutal e-bike attack on a man in Hermosa Beach.

According to the Hermosa Beach Police Department, they identified five minors involved in the attack, and arrested two, who have been identified as the primary aggressors in this case. All the minors are between the ages of 13 and 15.

Police said they are in communication with the parents of the remaining minors and are preparing to present the case to the prosecutor's office.

The backstory:

On Friday, Nov. 21 around 8 p.m., a group of teens attacked a 56-year-old man near 11th Court and Beach Drive.

The man was walking home from a restaurant, carrying a pizza box, when he was suddenly surrounded and assaulted by the group. Bystanders called 911, and police arrived within two minutes, finding the man unresponsive. He was rushed to a hospital with what neighbors described as a severe concussion.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Group of teens on e-bikes attack man in 60s in Hermosa Beach

The man was punched, kicked and stomped on.

After the beating, the suspects fled on their e-bikes, reportedly believing the victim was dead, as they said on surveillance video.

Additional attacks reported

Dig deeper:

Shortly after FOX 11 reported on the Nov. 21 attack, another man came forward saying he too was attacked by a group of teens on e-bikes.

Hart Cardozo said he was attacked on October 28 between 2 and 3 p.m. He stopped at Pier and Hermosa when a group of teens surrounded his car, slashed his tires, and shouted obscenities. When he stepped out, he says one of them struck him in the head with an object.

RELATED:

These assaults are the latest in a string of incidents involving groups of teens on e-bikes in Hermosa Beach. FOX 11 has previously reported on teens launching fireworks into crowds and punching pedestrians along The Strand. Residents expressed outrage and called for accountability.