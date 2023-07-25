Here are the numbers for the $820M Mega Millions drawing
LOS ANGELES - The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $820 million have just been drawn.
The potential jackpot is the fifth largest in the history of the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday.
The winning numbers were drawn at 8 p.m. PT, they are 3, 5, 6, 44, 61, and the Mega Ball number is 25.
Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.
SUGGESTED:
- Who is the $1 billion Powerball jackpot winner? Here's what the verification process is like
- Someone in California won $1 billion Powerball jackpot
- DTLA mini market presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket
- 2 SuperLotto Plus tickets worth $28K each sold in California
- Powerball ticket worth $222K sold in California
The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
According to a report from the Associated Press, The estimated $820 million would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesdays drawing is an estimated $422 million.
Last week, someone won Powerball's $1 billion jackpot after purchasing a ticket at Las Palmitas Mini Market on Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles.
Seven tickets worth over $400,000 each were also sold in California.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.