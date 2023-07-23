2 SuperLotto Plus tickets worth $28K each sold in California

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, two people who purchased tickets in California came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, two tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $28,546 each!

Anaheim: First Stop Liquor, 1000 W. Lincoln St.

Stockton: Quik Stop: 7272 West Ln

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $79 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 5, 7, 20, 34, 39, and the Mega number was 10.

Last week, California Lottery announced the single winning ticket in the whopping $1 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in downtown Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

While that winner has not yet been identified, the store's owner, Navor Herrera, received a $1 million bonus check for selling the lucky ticket.

If you're still looking to play, the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to a staggering $820 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.