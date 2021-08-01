Expand / Collapse search

4 people killed in helicopter crash in Northern California

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
California
KTVU FOX 2
r66 file article

FILE PHOTO. MOSCOW, RUSSA - MAY 20: Heliport R66 RA-06216 model helicopter is seen during landing at the Crocus Expo Center autopark for the VIII-th International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia 2015, in Moscow, Russia on May 20, 2015. Inte

Expand

COLUSA, Calif. - Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff's Department said.

The department confirmed the deaths to KTVU in a statement. 

The four people died at the scene, said the department, which did not release their identities.

The helicopter, a Robinson R66, crashed around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"Preliminary reports indicate four people were on board," the statement said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this KTVU report.