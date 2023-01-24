SWAT standoff underway on Catalina Island, deputies say

article

A SWAT standoff is underway on Catalina Island Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon. The public is asked to avoid the area as deputies call in a SWAT team.

Officials did not say what prompted the police activity and the ensuing SWAT standoff.

The call comes as authorities across California dealt with multiple mass shootings over the course of the last eight days. Over the weekend, a gunman opened fire inside a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, killing at least 11 people. On Monday, at least seven people died in the Half Moon Bay shooting in Northern California.

As of Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., there is no confirmed information indicating that this Catalina Island investigation is or is not an active shooter situation.

Prior to the two shootings, six family members were killed in a "cartel-style" execution in Tulare County in Central California.

