Heavy police presence at high schools in Fullerton

Security was tightened at multiple Fullerton high schools after there were reports of a person walking around the area with a rifle.

On Monday afternoon, the Fullerton Police Department received calls of a male carrying a rifle near the area of Troy High School and La Vista-La Sierra high schools. The reports – later found unfounded – prompted heavy police presence near the three high schools located near CSU Fullerton.

As of Monday, 3:15 p.m., there are no announcements of arrests related to the rifle rumors. No one was hurt in relation to the brief gun scare and all school activities have returned to normal since the investigation took place.

Officials did not specify where those reports or rumors came from.