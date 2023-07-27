Southern California hit with another round of potential record-breaking heat

Triple-digit heat is expected to again bake much of Southern California away from the coast Friday as a high-pressure system continued to drive up temperatures to potentially record-setting and possibly dangerous levels.

"High pressure aloft over the region will keep a very warm air mass in place through the end of the week," according to the National Weather Service. "A shallow marine intrusion will keep temperatures closer to normal across the coastal areas, and continue a return of at least patchy low clouds and fog each night and morning."

The NWS issued a heat advisory that was originally expected to be in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday was subsequently extended through 8 p.m. Friday for the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, San Gabriel Mountains and 5 and 14 freeway corridors.

Forecasters said daytime temperatures in those areas could reach as high as 105 in the mountains and up to nearly 108 in the valleys, with overnight temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but up to the 80s in the foothills.

"Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat-related illness for sensitive populations, including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors," according to the NWS. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible."

Cooling centers are available across Los Angeles for those with no access to air conditioning. Angelenos can find a nearby cooling spot using the city's Cool Spots LA App at bit.ly/CoolSpotsLA.

Most centers are served by one or more LA Department of Transportation Dash and Metro bus lines. Details are available at https://emergency.lacity.gov.

Information on Los Angeles County cooling centers can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/cooling-centers-copy-copy/.