Heat wave to hit California: What to expect

If you were hoping for cooler weather to usher in fall, we suggest getting out of Southern California, especially as a heat wave is expected to hit the region later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, a warming trend will begin Monday, with high temperatures rising to well-above normal levels by the middle of the week.

Forecasters predict Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, with temperatures ranging from 92 to the triple digits for interior regions and 70s to 80s for coastal areas.

Not only do warmer temperatures enter the forecast, but so do the Santa Ana winds. The NWS said current models anticipate the winds to be weak (gusts between 30-45 mph) across areas including Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Because of those dry Santa Ana winds, you can also expect humidity to be on the low side.

