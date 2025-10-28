Santa Ana winds and soaring temperatures raise fire concerns in Southern California

The Brief Southern California is experiencing summer-like heat with temperatures reaching up to 90 degrees inland, despite it being fall. A heat advisory and red flag warning are in effect due to Santa Ana winds and low humidity, raising fire concerns. The cause of potential fires is unknown, but residents are advised to stay hydrated and in air-conditioned spaces.



Fall is in full swing, but it’s going to feel more like summer across Southern California over the next few days. The heat will be paired with a Santa Ana wind event, sparking fire concerns for the region.

Heat, Low Humidity, and Santa Ana Winds

What we know:

Warmer temperatures will be noticeable across Southern California. Coastal communities will see temperatures approaching 80 degrees, while mountain areas will be closer to 70 degrees. Inland communities will hover around 90 degrees and higher.

"A ridge of high pressure continues to deflect all the rain to the north of us, and for us, ascending the season’s first Santa Ana winds is driving those temperatures higher," FOX 11 meteorologist Soumada Khan explained. "We are also dealing with low relative humidity, with a range of 5 to even 10 percent, and that elevates our critical fire conditions across Southern California."

World Series Forecast

For those headed to Dodger Stadium for Game 4 of the World Series, it’s going to be hotter than normal. "You want to prepare for the heat, dress accordingly, and you’re going to want to drink a lot of water," said FOX 11 meteorologist Soumada Khan.

Heat Advisory in Effect for Most of Southern California

Local perspective:

A heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday for a large portion of Southern California. This includes:

Ventura County beaches

Malibu Coast

Los Angeles County beaches

Palos Verdes Hills

Inland Los Angeles County (including downtown LA, El Monte, Torrance, Compton, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood)

San Gabriel Valley

San Fernando Valley

The same advisory is in effect for the Inland Empire and the inland areas of Orange County, including Mission Viejo, Irvine, Anaheim, Fullerton, Santa Ana, and Garden Grove, from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"The Inland Empire could see temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, which is possible today as well as tomorrow," Khan said. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and remain in air-conditioned rooms.

Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday for the southeastern Ventura County valleys, the Santa Susana Mountains, and areas along the Highway 14 corridor.

Wind Advisory

A wind advisory is in effect for the Ventura County valleys from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.