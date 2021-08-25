Health warnings issued for beaches in San Pedro, Marina del Rey due to high bacteria level in water

article

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to caution people about high bacteria levels at Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro and Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey.

The health department issued an Ocean Water Use Warning for those beaches on Tuesday -- urging caution for people planning to swim, surf or play in ocean waters at those locations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The department said the warning was issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.