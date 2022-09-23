Hazmat situation in Jurupa Valley sends 9 people, including 2 firefighters, to hospital

article

A suspected hazmat situation in Jurupa Valley ended with nine people, two of whom were firefighters, being taken to local hospitals.

Cal Fire responded to a possible hazardous material call in the 2200 block of Vía Cerro in the Riverside area around 10:15 a.m.

Cal Fire announced later in the afternoon that both firefighters were treated and are now released from the hospital. Officials did not give an update on the seven civilians that had to be treated at local hospitals.

Crews with Cal Fire and environmental health are handling cleanup efforts, the department said.

Officials did not specify what the unidentified substance was that made several people feel sick.