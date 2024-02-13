Hard Summer Music Festival 2024 dates, new venue announced

article

HARD Summer Music Festival has revealed this year's dates and a new venue for the largest electronic music event in Los Angeles.

The festival will take place on Aug. 3 and 4 at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

It's the first time the event will be hosted at the Inglewood venue, which is situated on the grounds of SoFi and the YouTube Theater.



"We are thrilled to partner with HARD Events to bring another festival featuring diverse programming to Inglewood," said Adolfo Romero, VP, Programming and Booking for SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "This partnership not only amplifies Hollywood Park’s influence in the festival space but also solidifies our dedication to curating global entertainment that authentically mirrors our vibrant local community."

Photo Courtesy of HARD Summer // Credit: Gina Joy

Last year's star-studded lineup included electronic and hip-hop legends like Skrillex, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Ludacris, Kaskade, and Dillon Francis.

Event organizers said the 2024 lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale beginning Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. PST on HARD’s official website.