Happy birthday to the iconic Shirley MacLaine: Watch free movies featuring the legendary actor on Tubi

article

Happy birthday to the iconic and legendary, Shirley MacLaine.

MacLaine, who turns 87 on April 24, started as a ballerina and took a giant leap of faith and headed to New York where she had a meteoric rise to stardom.

From the stage to movies to even creating an Academy Award-nominated documentary about China, MacLaine is the true Hollywood icon.

Celebrate the life of one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors with some of Tubi’s titles featuring MacLaine, free to stream.

RELATED: Tubi adding more than 100 new free-to-stream titles in April, including ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Taxi Driver’

Advertisement

The Children's Hour (1962): Starring Fay Bainter, Veronica Cartwright, James Garner, Audrey Hepburn, Miriam Hopkins and Shirley MacLaine.

"In this provocatively daring film, an attention-seeking schoolgirl vengefully spreads rumors that her teachers (Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine) are lesbians."

Sweet Charity (1969): Starring Shirley MacLaine, Sammy Davis Jr, John McMartin, Ricardo Montalban, Chita Rivera and Ben Vereen.

"Shirley MacLaine gives one of her greatest performances, in this spectacular film adaptation of Neil Simon’s and Bob Fosse’s Broadway smash hit."

Salem Witch Trials (2002): Starring Kirstie Alley, Shirley MacLaine and Rebecca De Mornay.

"Learn the hysteria that swept through Massachusetts during the spring of 1692 and led to the trial, conviction and execution of innocent women."

Bruno (2000): Starring Alex D. Linz, Shirley MacLaine, Gary Sinise, Kathy Bates, Joey Lauren Adams and Jennifer Tilly.

"A quirky child genius struggles with bullying and family troubles, until his grandmother teaches him how to stand up and fight for his individuality."

Bernie (2011): Starring Jack Black, Matthew McConaughey and Shirley McClaine.

"When a lovable mortician in a Texas town gets involved with a rich, nasty widow, she tightens her grip and steers him on a course toward a murder rap."

RELATED: Stream ‘One Piece’ for free: Toei Animation deal brings classic anime to Tubi

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.