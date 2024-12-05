Hannah Kobayashi may have been tied to green card marriage scam, family says

The Brief The family of Hannah Kobayashi is now investigating the possibility that she may have been involved in an immigration marriage scam. Earlier this week, LAPD said she voluntarily crossed into Mexico. Kobayashi was reported missing in early November after she failed to board a scheduled connecting flight to New York.



Relatives of Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman who went missing after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport and who police say voluntarily crossed into Mexico, are investigating the possibility that she may have been involved in an immigration marriage scam.

In a statement posted online, the family of 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi said it had not publicly released any information about the possible marriage "because we did not have the facts or the necessary documents to verify the legitimacy of this information."

"The family has not confirmed the authenticity of the images or the accuracy of the information provided about a possible secret marriage," according to the family. "This is one of many leads we are actively investigating with the help of our attorney and investigative team. We would also like to confirm that we turned over the alleged information to law enforcement immediately upon receipt."

Los Angeles Magazine, citing unnamed sources, reported Wednesday that Kobayashi may have been scammed out of proceeds in a green card marriage scheme, possibly involving her marrying a man from Argentina.

According to the report, Kobayashi's mother found immigration documents at Hannah's home in Hawaii, and the FBI was currently investigating the possible scam.

In its statement, the family asked people "to avoid jumping to conclusion or spreading unverified claims. It is especially important not to perpetuate speculation that anyone is involved in a scam, as this only hinders our efforts to find Hannah and bring clarity and closure to the nightmare we are living because of her disappearance."

The family has been searching for Kobayashi since Nov. 8, when she arrived at LAX but never boarded a scheduled connecting flight to New York. After weeks of investigation and reports of various sightings of Kobayashi around Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell announced Monday that the woman was seen on video crossing the border into Mexico on Nov. 12, with no foul play suspected.

McDonnell said Kobayashi traveled by bus from Los Angeles Union Station to the San Ysidro border station and crossed on foot with her luggage into Mexico, adding that she "appeared unharmed."

Police also said their investigation turned up indications that Kobayashi had previously expressed a desire to disconnect from modern technology, and she is not believed to have taken her cell phone with her to Mexico.

McDonnell stressed that police "have not been able to determine any crime has been committed."

The family said earlier this week it still had not seen the video that police say shows her entering Mexico, and they are continuing their efforts to find her.

According to her family, Hannah Kobayashi was traveling to New York City to visit family when she disappeared. She landed at LAX on Nov. 8 but did not board her connecting flight, and she apparently spent the night at LAX. She traveled the next day to The Grove shopping center and returned to LAX that night, according to the family. She was spotted back at The Grove on Nov. 10 attending a Nike/LeBron James event, and likely returned to LAX again. She was spotted around 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 speaking to a ticketing agent at LAX, but she did not board a flight, according to the family.

The family says Kobayashi boarded an eastbound Metro C Line train at the Century/Aviation Station the night of Nov. 11, transferred to a northbound A Line train at the Rosa Parks Station, accompanied by an "unknown individual," with whom she was seen at about 10 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Metro Pico Station near Cryto.com Arena. The family says she was spotted early the next morning, Nov. 12, at the Union Station bus terminal in downtown Los Angeles.

The family said earlier the last communications they received from Kobayashi were in strange text messages, including one in which she said she was feeling scared, and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity.

McDonnell insisted, however, that there was no evidence of a crime. Police also noted that they were able to identify the person who was spotted on video with Kobayashi after meeting her at LAX, and he is not suspected of any wrongdoing.

McDonnell also said Kobayashi did not miss her connecting flight to New York, but chose not to board it "for unknown reasons." He noted that while her luggage was checked through to New York, she asked that it be returned to her at LAX, and she was seen on video picking up her luggage at an airport baggage carousel on Nov. 11. She was seen carrying the same luggage when she went into Mexico, police said.

"LAPD's Missing Persons Unit has conducted extensive witness interviews, reviewed video surveillance and collaborated with local and federal law enforcement agencies on this case," McDonnell said. "To date the investigation has not uncovered any evidence that Kobayashi is being trafficked or is the victim of foul play. She is also not a suspect in any criminal activity. Additionally, the investigators noted that before departing Maui, Kobayashi expressed the desire to step away from modern connectivity.

"Our priority is ensuring Miss Kobayashi's safety and well-being, and we urge Miss Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement or personnel at the U.S. Embassy to let us know that she is safe," he said. "She has a right to her privacy and we respect her choices, but we also understand the concern her loved ones feel for her. A simple message could reassure those who care about her."

The heavily publicized search effort by the family took a tragic turn on Nov. 24, when Kobayashi's father, Ryan, 58, killed himself. He was found near an LAX parking structure from which he may have jumped.

"After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life," according to a statement from the family at the time. "This loss has compounded the family's suffering immeasurably."