Hannah Kobayashi's family urges LAPD to release surveillance video of her crossing into Mexico

The family of Hannah Kobayashi, who disappeared after landing in Los Angeles three weeks ago, said they're being "left in the dark" and have not seen the surveillance video that apparently shows her walking across the border into Mexico.

Her sister, Sydni Kobayashi, told Hawaii News Now that the family didn’t learn until Monday that her sister walked from San Diego into Mexico three weeks ago.

"For them to tell us that they have been keeping us informed throughout the entire time, that’s absolutely inaccurate," Sydni said. "We feel like we’re left in the dark and that was kind of like a huge slap in the face for us."

On Monday, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said the LAPD had reclassified Kobayashi's disappearance as a "voluntary missing person" and that there was no evidence of the 30-year-old being trafficked or the victim of foul play.

McDonnell said they had determined Kobayashi crossed the border into Mexico on Nov. 12 based on surveillance footage from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which apparently shows Kobayashi walking with her luggage alone onto a covered walkway at San Diego’s San Ysidro crossing.

"They say that they seen her alone, but that doesn’t discount the fact that someone could be watching her from afar, knowing how big this case has gotten and kind of like maybe controlling her or like telling her what to do," Sydni said.

The family has hired a private investigator and attorney because they still feel Hannah is in danger, Hawaii News Now reported.

"I was not made aware of this development until just hours before their press conference. I have not seen the footage myself, but I trust the LAPD has done their due diligence to confirm it was her," Kobayashi's aunt Larie Pidgeon said in a statement. "I want to thank the LAPD for their hard work and the resources they have dedicated to this search. I know they’ve worked tirelessly, and their efforts have brought us to this new piece of the puzzle."

Kobayashi was reported missing by her family on Nov. 12 after she missed a connecting flight from Maui to New York City at LAX days earlier on Nov. 8.

Her phone last pinged at LAX on Nov. 11, where she was seen talking to an American Airlines agent but did not board a flight, according to her family.

Additionally, police said the investigation determined that Kobayashi had "expressed the desire to step away from modern connectivity" in the past, McDonnell said.

According to McDonnell, Kobayashi disappeared voluntarily as she sought to "step away from modern connectivity."

"We’ve basically done everything we can do at this point. She’s left the country and in another nation now," he said, adding that if she returns to the U.S., law enforcement will be notified.

McDonnell said she has a right to her privacy, but urged her to reach out to her family or law enforcement. He explained that the missing person case will remain active until her safety is confirmed by authorities.

"We urge Ms. Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement or personnel at the U.S. Embassy to let us know that you're safe," he said. "She has a right to her privacy and we respect her choices, but we also understand the concern her loved ones feel for her. A simple message could reassure those who care about her."

"It's just very unlike her to disappear," said Sydni.

"If she is watching this… I love you Hannah. I miss you so much and just don't be scared… if there's something you can do to let us know you're ok, do that," she said.

"We don't want her to just become another missing person," she said.

The Source: This story was reported with information from the LAPD and interviews with the Kobayashi family. The Associated Press contributed.







