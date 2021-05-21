Hamilton tickets on sale now as cast prepares to return to Pantages Theatre

If you've spent the past year since the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic saying, 'I am not throwing away my shot' to see Hamilton when tickets go on sale — now's your chance!

The broadway spectacular is returning to the Pantages Theatre in August 2021, several months ahead of schedule, and tickets are already on sale.

"After holding our curtain for an unprecedented 523 days, Broadway is coming back to Hollywood and we couldn't imagine a bigger celebration than hosting 'Hamilton,'" said Jeff Leob, general manager for the Pantages and Broadway in Hollywood. "Our staff has been hard at work over the past 14 months to make sure our community of theatergoers, actors, stagehands, and ushers can safely return and sit shoulder to shoulder in our grand auditorium."

The Pantages is expected to open at full capacity, but officials plan to follow state and county regulated COVID-19 guidelines. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test may also be required.

"Hamilton" was originally set to open at the Pantages on March 12, 2020, but was suspended after the theater was shuttered during a statewide stay-at-home order to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Opening night is scheduled for August 17.

Ticket prices range from $55 for mezzanine seating to upwards of $450 for orchestra seating. No more than eight tickets can be purchased per household.

The show runs from August through January 2.

CNS contributed to this report.