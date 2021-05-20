LA County: Get vaccine at select sites for chance to win Lakers season tickets

article

Health officials in Los Angeles County are hoping to get Lakers fans to hop on the coronavirus vaccine train as the community continues its push for herd immunity.

The Los Angeles County Public Health announced Thursday that a lucky winner may win a pair of Los Angeles Lakers season tickets for the 2021-2022 season.

The county released a list of vaccination locations residents can head to in order to enter the sweepstakes.

Thursday's announcement comes as Los Angeles County is working to get more residents to get fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, the county's health department said nearly 56% of its residents were not yet fully vaccinated.

"We've come this far by protecting each other [and] we must continue to follow protocols that allow us to reduce cases and outbreaks while increasing vaccination numbers," Los Angeles County Public Health said on social media earlier in the week.

The county's ongoing push to get residents vaccinated comes as CDC issued a more relaxed stance on mask-wearing for those fully vaccinated. Los Angeles County announced Tuesday it will wait for the State of California to lift its mask mandate on June 15 before allowing fully vaccinated residents to ditch their masks.

Advertisement

You can click here for more details on the sweepstakes.