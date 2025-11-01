Expand / Collapse search

Halloween party homicide: 1 dead after fight leads to shooting in Santa Clarita

By
Published  November 1, 2025 2:04pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

The Brief

    • A shooting at a Halloween party in Santa Clarita left one man dead and another critically injured.
    • The incident stemmed from a fight at the party, leading to homicide detectives opening an investigation.
    • Authorities are currently searching for two male suspects who were seen running away from the scene immediately after the shooting.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A deadly shooting that resulted from a fight at a Halloween party in Santa Clarita is currently under investigation by homicide detectives. 

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Gavin Canyon at 11:24 p.m. on Friday regarding a shooting.

Investigators determined that the shooting was the result of a fight that occurred at a large Halloween party in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies located a black man in his 30s who had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 27-year-old man, was also found with wounds and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Two men were last seen running away from the location in an unknown direction. Their identities are unknown.

SUGGESTED: Son of Rollin' 60s Crips leader Big U Henley gunned down in LA, reports say

The motive behind the initial fight or shooting has not been released by authorities.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Crime and Public SafetySanta Clarita