Halloween party homicide: 1 dead after fight leads to shooting in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A deadly shooting that resulted from a fight at a Halloween party in Santa Clarita is currently under investigation by homicide detectives.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Gavin Canyon at 11:24 p.m. on Friday regarding a shooting.
Investigators determined that the shooting was the result of a fight that occurred at a large Halloween party in the area.
Upon arrival, deputies located a black man in his 30s who had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim, a 27-year-old man, was also found with wounds and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Two men were last seen running away from the location in an unknown direction. Their identities are unknown.
SUGGESTED: Son of Rollin' 60s Crips leader Big U Henley gunned down in LA, reports say
The motive behind the initial fight or shooting has not been released by authorities.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.