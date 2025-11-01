Halloween party homicide: 1 dead after fight leads to shooting in Santa Clarita

The Brief A shooting at a Halloween party in Santa Clarita left one man dead and another critically injured. The incident stemmed from a fight at the party, leading to homicide detectives opening an investigation. Authorities are currently searching for two male suspects who were seen running away from the scene immediately after the shooting.



A deadly shooting that resulted from a fight at a Halloween party in Santa Clarita is currently under investigation by homicide detectives.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Gavin Canyon at 11:24 p.m. on Friday regarding a shooting.

Investigators determined that the shooting was the result of a fight that occurred at a large Halloween party in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies located a black man in his 30s who had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 27-year-old man, was also found with wounds and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Two men were last seen running away from the location in an unknown direction. Their identities are unknown.

The motive behind the initial fight or shooting has not been released by authorities.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.