Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood announces new live entertainment shows

Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday announced two new live entertainment experiences coming to Halloween Horror Nights just around the corner.

"The Purge: Dangerous Waters" and "Blumhouse: Behind the Screams" are inspired by some of Universal's blockbuster films.

"The Purge" will be located in the WaterWorld venue and will feature "adrenaline-filled action sequences, stunts, spectacular lighting and laser effects, high fall fire burns, and massive explosions." Officials described the experience as "an evening of anarchy without thought of punishment or fear of retribution."

Meanwhile, the "Blumhouse" experience will showcase a selection of popular films including "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "The Exorcist: Believer," as well as "M3GAN" and "The Black Phone."

"This unique experience breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films as they step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters," event organizers said.

Additionally, there will be three new scare zones, including:

"El Terror de las Momias": A Latin-themed scare zone and an extension of the "Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America" haunted house that takes guests on a desperate attempt to escape an ancient army of unearthed mummies.

"Toyz": Located on New York Street, this scare zone dares guests to play in the toy box of terror where a wicked toymaker used dark magic to bring his evil toys to life.

"Ghostz": Featuring a horde of blood-soaked, chainsaw-wielding ghosts, gather at the entrance to Halloween Horror Nights to rattle nerves.

In case you needed a rundown again of the full lineup of eight haunted houses and the Terror Tram experience, we've got you:

"The Last of Us" is based on Naughty Dog and Playstation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game.

"Stranger Things 4" transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana where they will face off against the evil Vecna in the fourth season of Netflix’s original series.

"The Exorcist: Believer" features a terrifying new chapter as Chris MacNeil fights a nefarious demonic force which has possessed two girls.

"Universal Monsters: Unmasked" expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time ever in a chilling new story.

"Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count" features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the series and films.

"Evil Dead Rise" brings guests to a new twisted tale in the Evil Dead franchise, based on the 2023 box office hit.

"Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America" includes Latin American folklore's most terrifying ghosts and creatures.

"Holidayz in Hell" takes visitors on a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.

"Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz" puts guests on the world-famous Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from the Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope where they will encounter The Tethered from Us in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele’s epic blockbusters.

Halloween Horror Nights will begin Sept. 7 and continue on select nights through Oct. 31. Several Universal Studios theme park attractions will be open during the event, including Jurassic World -- The Ride, Transformers, Revenge of the Mummy and The Simpsons Ride. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and its accompanying attractions will also be open, with the Death Eaters roaming the grounds.

Information on ticketing and dates of operation is available online at halloweenhorrornights.com.