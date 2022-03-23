Gyroplane makes hard landing at San Gabriel Valley Airport

A gyroplane made a hard landing at the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte on Wednesday, officials said.

Fire officials said the small aircraft landed on its side just before 11:55 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The pilot was the only person onboard and they were attempting to land the aircraft, according to El Monte police.

