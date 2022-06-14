Gym owner accused of racist comments against Mexicans in viral Instagram video

Fitness influencer and gym owner Akop Torosian is seen on a cell phone video, agitated over a Mexican juice vendor set up outside his No Limit Training Facilioty off Vinedale Avnue, in North Hollywood.

"This is not a Mexican hangout," Torosian is heard saying, at the people setting up Lety’s Aguas Frescas, one of several vendors invited by a gym employee for an event outside the gym, inviting the public into the usually members-only facility.

The exchange was so heated that all the vendors left said one of them who spoke to us — too afraid to show her face on camera. She says the employee who set up the event has been fired, along with other family members who also worked at the location.

Beverly Hills police confirm they actually arrested Torosian this weekend, for allegedly threatening one of his employees with a weapon. He was allegedly trying to get on a plane to Miami when police caught up with him at LAX. He is out on bail, as the video continues to get views and so much reaction, the gym’s Yelp review site has been blocked from further comments,

SUGGESTED: Pet shop facing threats after adding gun control question to adoption form

An apology has been posted on the No Limit Gym site, but our attempts to reach Torosian have gone unanswered.



Torosian was sentenced to three years probation for a 2014 triple shooting at a Glendale auto body shop after a dispute. Three people were hospitalized.

Aside from the gym, he is the owner of a gym in Miami.

